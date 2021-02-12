Advertisement

TCC baseball splits doubleheader with Shelton State

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College baseball team split a Thursday doubleheader with Shelton State, winning the first game but dropping game two.

The Eagles took game one, 4-3, but fell in the nightcap, 5-1.

TCC is now 6-5 on the season. You can watch highlights from the first game of Thursday’s DH in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk
The power of social media has granted one 12-year-old’s wish.
‘I felt like a princess’: 12-year-old cancer patient’s dreams come true at St. George Island
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday...
Tallahassee police respond to Keith Street shooting
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 11, 2021

Latest News

The Florida High Seminoles opened their 2021 baseball campaign with a 9-5 win over the Maclay...
Florida High baseball opens season with 9-5 win over Maclay
Thursday, the Leon County Sheriff's office held a press event to honor their business partners...
LCSO partners with local businesses to create R.I.S.E. and Pathways Program for exiting inmates
Thursday evening, four distinguished, historically black colleges met on a virtual Town Hall to...
FAMU hosts Black History Month Town Hall to discuss rise, relevance of HBCU’s
Thursday, Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, issued a Consumer Alert as well as a a new...
Attorney General Ashley Moody issues consumer alert ahead of Valentine’s Day