TCC baseball splits doubleheader with Shelton State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College baseball team split a Thursday doubleheader with Shelton State, winning the first game but dropping game two.

The Eagles took game one, 4-3, but fell in the nightcap, 5-1.

TCC is now 6-5 on the season. You can watch highlights from the first game of Thursday’s DH in the video player above.

