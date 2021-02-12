Advertisement

TPD, City of Tallahassee warning residents of utilities scam calls

By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has received a number of reports about scammers contacting Tallahassee resident by phone and falsely identifying themselves as City Utilities employees.

According to the City, these scammers are going as far as to recording the City Utilities’ automated system prompts, using caller ID masks to depict a local area code and providing a fake 1-800 number.

Amid these scam calls, TPD is warning residents to be weary when encountering phone calls such as these.

The City of Tallahassee says that as a standard business practice, its representatives do not and will not call customers to demand immediate payment and threaten disconnection of services.

The City will not request customers provide payment in the form of prepaid cards or gift cards.

“Please be advised that individuals who contact you in this manner are scammers and not affiliated with the City of Tallahassee,” the City said in the release.

If you receive a suspicious call that you believe may be part of a scam, TPD and the City says to hang up.

You can contact the City of Tallahassee Utilities directly at (850) 891-4968 to speak with a representative about your account, and you can contact the TPD at (850) 891-4200 to report the incident. This will allow the City and TPD to document the activity and continue working to protect customers.

