Wakulla Christian School art students make Valentine’s Day gifts for WCSO patrol deputies

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, art students at Wakulla Christian School gave Valentine’s Day gifts to Road Patrol Deputies with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Miller, Major Johnson and Lt Yarbrough visited the school to pick up these gifts and meet with the art students who made them.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Wakulla Christian School students for these gifts. It does not go unnoticed by myself and my deputies, the kindness and appreciation we routinely get from everyone in our wonderful community,” said Sheriff Miller in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Miller and WCSO would like to thank the art students at Wakulla Christian School, who were kind enough to make... Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.