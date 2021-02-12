Advertisement

Wakulla Christian School art students make Valentine’s Day gifts for WCSO patrol deputies

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, art students at Wakulla Christian School gave Valentine’s Day gifts to Road Patrol Deputies with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Miller, Major Johnson and Lt Yarbrough visited the school to pick up these gifts and meet with the art students who made them.

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of the Wakulla Christian School students for these gifts. It does not go unnoticed by myself and my deputies, the kindness and appreciation we routinely get from everyone in our wonderful community,” said Sheriff Miller in a Facebook post.

Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Thursday, February 11, 2021

