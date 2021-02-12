WCSO still searching for missing child last seen in January

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a a juvenile that has been missing since January of this year.

Ashleigh Alford was last seen on Jan. 18 at approximately 2 p.m. in the area of Duncan Drive in Crawfordville.

(Wakulla County Sheriff's Office)

According to WCSO, Alford is not believed to be in any danger, and foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alford is asked to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office by calling (850)-745-7100.

