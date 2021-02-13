Advertisement

1 arrest made following Lake Park Dollar General robbery, other suspects still at large

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAKE PARK, Fla. (WCTV) - February 8, Dollar General on Lakes Boulevard was robbed by several people, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says.

One of the robbers was armed with a handgun and made demands, eventually escaping with a sum of money and person items from store employees.

An investigation ensued, and LCSO investigators processed the scene for forensic evidence and collected several items, including fingerprints.

After processing, lifting of a print that was identified as belonging to Alando Ray Johnson was found.

According to LCSO, Johnson was being sought by numerous law enforcement agencies around the southeastern United States for similar offenses.

Wednesday, Johnson was arrested in the Metro Atlanta area and is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Currently, the other robbers have not been identified.

LCSO says that an arrest warrant for armed robbery has been issued in Lowndes County, and additional charges are likely for Johnson and the other involved parties when they are identified.

According to LCSO, Johnson has not yet been returned to Lowndes County as of Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

