Advertisement

Business blooming for Valdosta flower shop ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With Valentine’s Day this weekend, many are working on those last minute gifts for their loved ones.

The Flower Shop in downtown Valdosta has been working on what they say is their busiest Valentine’s Day.

The Flower Shop in downtown Valdosta has been working on what they say is their busiest...
The Flower Shop in downtown Valdosta has been working on what they say is their busiest Valentine’s Day. (WALB)

“It’s extremely busy this year. I think people are shopping online, having things delivered because of the pandemic. Trying to be safe and everything with the COVID,” said Susan Mullis, owner of The Flower Gallery in downtown Valdosta.

Mullis said customers have really come forward this year and expressed their love with gift orders during these tough times.

“They can’t see them, so they want to make sure that they get it for them. They can’t go see their parents, some are quarantining, so they want to make sure they are thought of,” said Mullis.

From “I love you” balloons to heart-shaped chocolate boxes, the Flower Gallery has everything covered.

Mullis said besides gifts, they also decorate events.

The Flower Gallery in downtown Valdosta is ready for Valentine's Day.
The Flower Gallery in downtown Valdosta is ready for Valentine's Day.(WALB)

On Sunday, her team is decorating a wedding, one that originally was postponed because of COVID.

There is one hardship that all flower shops have faced during the pandemic, and that’s flower shortages.

“There has been a large flower shortage and plant shortage due to everything getting shut down earlier of last year. The farms, they’re behind and trying to catch up. Same way with plants. The thing with plants is that there’s been so many funerals because of the pandemic,” said Mullis.

Mullis said the lack of workers and drivers to deliver the shipments has also played a role.

She hopes production will get back to normal soon.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in response...
‘Reckless and economically harmful’: Sen. Rubio responds to reports of Biden Florida travel ban
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk
The power of social media has granted one 12-year-old’s wish.
‘I felt like a princess’: 12-year-old cancer patient’s dreams come true at St. George Island
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday...
Tallahassee police respond to Keith Street shooting

Latest News

Friday, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff, Walt McNeil, received his second dose of the...
Sheriff Walt McNeil receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated if eligible
Wednesday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted sex offender checks to ensure...
Liberty County Sheriff’s arrests 5 for drug possession, other various criminal offenses in Sumatra
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
FSUPD identifies man seen on campus displaying ‘odd’ behavior, issues warrants pending for battery
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man for illegally possessing firearms and...
LCSO arrests man for illegally possessing firearms, ammunition following traffic stop