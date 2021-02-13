Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some may have woke up Friday night to the sound of rain on the roof as an upper-level disturbance along with a stalled frontal boundary helped to produce showers. The weather was quiet for many by sunrise with clouds still lingering and a few passing showers, but multiple waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon. Convection-allowing models are hinting at a greater coverage of rain late afternoon Saturday into the evening hours. Rain chances will be at 80% overall for Saturday with highs mostly in the lower to mid 60s.

The weekend will stay mild as another upper-level wave moves into the area and develop a low-pressure center at the surface. Rain chances stay in the likely category for Valentine’s Day with highs in the 60s. There is a chance that the rain will clear out, but during the evening hours.

Another storm system is forecast to develop over coastal Texas Monday, and push more rain into the Big Bend and South Georgia late Monday through Monday night. There could be a break in the rain Tuesday with only a 20% chance of a stray shower and highs in the 60s and a morning low in the 50s.

Another deep trough of low pressure digging into Texas will allow for another storm system to develop and push into the Southeast Thursday. Rain chances will be at 50% Wednesday with the rain rain chances (as of now) the highest in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be elevated Thursday into Thursday night. Timing differences with respect to when the rain will leave remain with the main global forecast models; therefore, even though uncertainty exists, rain chances stay in place for Friday with the morning low in the 50s and highs near 60.

