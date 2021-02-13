City of Thomasville: TFR commercial building inspections to begin in late February

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Beginning in late February, Thomasville Fire Rescue will begin their annual commercial building inspections. The inspection period will run through December of this year.

These annual inspections help to identify fire code concerns, eliminate life safety hazards (such as the use of extension cords) within businesses, ensure fire extinguishers are properly installed and inspected, and exits are properly maintained and are not blocked and/or locked.

The inspections typically only take 30 minutes to an hour to complete. In most cases, business owners are allowed 30 days to fix minor violations that are identified; however, imminent threats to safety will need to be addressed in a more immediate time frame.”

TFR will reinspect properties with violations after the 30-day period.

For additional information about commercial fire inspections, you can visit Thomasville.org or call (229)-227-4099.

