Advertisement

City of Thomasville: TFR commercial building inspections to begin in late February

Beginning in late February, Thomasville Fire Rescue will begin their annual commercial building...
Beginning in late February, Thomasville Fire Rescue will begin their annual commercial building inspections.(KOTA)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Beginning in late February, Thomasville Fire Rescue will begin their annual commercial building inspections. The inspection period will run through December of this year.

These annual inspections help to identify fire code concerns, eliminate life safety hazards (such as the use of extension cords) within businesses, ensure fire extinguishers are properly installed and inspected, and exits are properly maintained and are not blocked and/or locked.

The inspections typically only take 30 minutes to an hour to complete. In most cases, business owners are allowed 30 days to fix minor violations that are identified; however, imminent threats to safety will need to be addressed in a more immediate time frame.”

TFR will reinspect properties with violations after the 30-day period.

For additional information about commercial fire inspections, you can visit Thomasville.org or call (229)-227-4099.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in response...
‘Reckless and economically harmful’: Sen. Rubio responds to reports of Biden Florida travel ban
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 12, 2021
LCSO creates program to assist transitioning inmates seeking employment
Observant neighbor thwarts home burglary, says LCSO
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

Latest News

This week, Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, wrote a letter to the New York...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urges New York Stock Exchange to relocate to Florida
February 8, Dollar General on Lakes Boulevard was robbed by several people, the Lowndes County...
1 arrest made following Lake Park Dollar General robbery, other suspects still at large
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several North Florida and South...
Flood watch issued for several North Florida, South Georgia counties through Sunday
Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff...
Flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims