Cooking with Cherry Rankin - Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Ingredients

2 - 8 oz Cream Cheese - softened

1/2 Cup sugar

1/3 Teaspoon vanilla

2 Eggs

1 Ready to use graham cracker crust

3 Tablespoons Raspberry Preserves

Instructions

Mix cream cheese, sugar and vanilla on medium until well blended

Add eggs mix until blended

Pour into ready to use crust.

Dot top of cream cheese with preserves. Cut through batter with a knife several times for marble effect.

Bake at 350 for 40 minutes or until center set. Cool in the refrigerator for 3 hours or overnight.

Before serving garnish with cool whip and raspberries

In Honor of Heart Healthy Month Recipe: Spinach Salad with Herb Dressing

Ingredients

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise or plain yogurt

1/4 cup heavy cream or milk

2 teaspoon chopped green onions

1 teaspoon mustard (not dried)

1/4 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

Instructions

In small bowl, mix all the ingredients together

Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours

Salad

4 Cups Spinach

1 Cup sliced mushrooms

1 Cup sliced cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup sliced strawberries -optional

1/4 cup cube apples (with peeling) - optional

In a large bowl, toss together all salad ingredients.

Serve with dressing

