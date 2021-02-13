Cooking with Cherry Rankin - Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake - For Valentine’s Day
Ingredients
2 - 8 oz Cream Cheese - softened
1/2 Cup sugar
1/3 Teaspoon vanilla
2 Eggs
1 Ready to use graham cracker crust
3 Tablespoons Raspberry Preserves
Instructions
Mix cream cheese, sugar and vanilla on medium until well blended
Add eggs mix until blended
Pour into ready to use crust.
Dot top of cream cheese with preserves. Cut through batter with a knife several times for marble effect.
Bake at 350 for 40 minutes or until center set. Cool in the refrigerator for 3 hours or overnight.
Before serving garnish with cool whip and raspberries
In Honor of Heart Healthy Month Recipe: Spinach Salad with Herb Dressing
Ingredients
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup mayonnaise or plain yogurt
1/4 cup heavy cream or milk
2 teaspoon chopped green onions
1 teaspoon mustard (not dried)
1/4 teaspoon dried basil leaves
1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
Instructions
In small bowl, mix all the ingredients together
Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours
Salad
4 Cups Spinach
1 Cup sliced mushrooms
1 Cup sliced cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup sliced strawberries -optional
1/4 cup cube apples (with peeling) - optional
In a large bowl, toss together all salad ingredients.
Serve with dressing
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.