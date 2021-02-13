Advertisement

FAMU alum named director of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ATDD lab

A Florida A&M University graduate, Dr. LaToya Myles, has been named director of the Atmospheric Turbulence and Diffusion Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Air Resources Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.(Florida A&M University)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida A&M University graduate, Dr. LaToya Myles, has been named director of the Atmospheric Turbulence and Diffusion Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Air Resources Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Myles earned her Ph.D through the NOAA Environmental Cooperative Science Center at FAMU in 2004, where she conducted research in collaboration with the NOAA Air Resources Laboratory for an interdisciplinary dissertation focusing on atmospheric deposition of pollutants and their impact on ecosystems.

The Kosciusko, Mississippi, native is the first woman and the first African American to serve as ATDD director in its 73-year history.

“I’ve always been interested in science; I’ve always wanted to understand how things work and why,” said Myles. “I didn’t hear or know about NOAA until I was at FAMU. Dr. Robinson encouraged me to apply for a NOAA fellowship. It was life-changing and career-defining for me,” Myles said in the release.

As director of ATDD, she heads one of several field divisions of NOAA’s Air Resources Laboratory. Her team’s tries to understand what’s happening physically and chemically in the lowest layer of the atmosphere where we live and breathe.

Researchers are also trying to understand the physical aspects, such as how winds move and change as they cross regions or countries and how storms begin to form.

“One of our programs is trying to understand why there are more severe storms and more severe weather in the Southeastern United States,” Myles said. “Historically, we’ve always thought of Tornado Alley being the Plains, Kansas and Oklahoma in those areas. But in recent years, they’ve been more severe weather events along the border between Alabama and Tennessee and Mississippi,” she added. “We’re conducting research to try to understand what conditions have changed that are helping to create those severe storms.”

