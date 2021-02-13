Flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has directed for U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state Sunday in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“To honor the lives lost in this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, February 14, 2021,” the proclamation reads.

17 people lost their lives following the mass shooting Feb. 14, 2018 in Parkland.

‘We will never forget the heroes who risked and sacrificed their lives to protect Parkland students, teachers, staff and families, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s teachers and faculty, who heroically ran toward danger to help save the lives of their students,” DeSantis wrote.

The governor has also ordered a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The full proclamation can be read below.

