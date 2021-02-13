Advertisement

Flood watch issued for several North Florida, South Georgia counties through Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several North Florida and South Georgia counties through Sunday evening.(WEAU)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for several North Florida and South Georgia counties through Sunday evening.

According to NWS, the following counties are under flood watch:

  • Hamilton County, Fla
  • Suwanee County, Fla
  • Clinch County, Ga
  • Coffee County, Ga
  • Echols County, Ga
  • Jeff Davis County, Ga
  • Northern Ware, Ga

The NWS says that a flood watch means that “there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.”

Residents of these countries should monitor forecasts and stay alert for possible flood warnings, and residents who live in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

