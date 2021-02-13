FSUPD identifies man seen on campus displaying ‘odd’ behavior, issues warrants pending for battery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Police says it has identified a man who they say has been displaying “odd” behavior, especially toward women, on the FSU campus.

According to FSUPD, 36-year-old Vincent Steven Mickelsen has been seen on and around campus in recent days.

In January 2021, FSUPD asked the public for help identifying the suspect, who had been displaying “odd” behavior on campus and inappropriately touched a female student.

The department says that Mickelsen has no local address, but has checked into local hotels on three different occasions within the past two months.

It is unknown at this time why Mickelsen has been frequenting the school’s campus.

Mickelsen has been contacted by FSUPD Investigators and was issued a Trespass Warning for all of FSU property.

He also has warrants pending for battery, which were issued also by FSUPD.

If you see Mickelsen, FSUPD advises to not approach him and to call the department at (850)-644-1234 immediately with his whereabouts.

FSUPD has identified the pictured subject as 36 year old, Vincent Steven Mickelsen. Mickelsen has been seen on and... Posted by Florida State University Police Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.