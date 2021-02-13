GCSO warning residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday Sunday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of “romance scams.”

According to GCSO, romance scams rely on meeting people “and wooing them with lofty promises and by saying all the right things” online.

“These scammers don’t just target your bank account, they also target your heart. They prey on the basic human need for romantic connections,” GCSO explained.

GCO says that romance scams can be some of the most difficult scams to rebound from.

The department outlined how these scammers typically work:

The first step in a romance scam is a scammer creating a fake identity through social media profiles.

Find their victims through social media or dating apps and websites.

They get to know their victims personally through private messaging or texting.

They begin expressing a closeness they feel to their victim.

The goal, GCSO says, is to create a whirlwind romance — “one that makes you feel like you’re in a Rom-Com meet-cute.”

Once the scammer knows they have “hooked” the victim, they will have some sort of setback, typically in the form of a medical emergency, Visa card issues or lost wallets.

“A common ruse that victims fall for is paying for travel costs for a visit to the victim,” added GCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office advises, “Don’t ever send money!”

