JCSO arrests man for violating sex offender compliance rules

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man for not following sex offender compliance rules.

36-year-old Christopher Blanchard of Marianna was arrested on charges of two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

While conducting routine compliance checks in January, the Sex Offender Compliance Division ofJCSO discovered that registered sex offender, Blanchard, did not disclose some information during his previous registrations.

These disclosures are mandatory by statute, JCSO says, and mainly deal with addresses where he stayed occasionally, vehicles Blanchard owned, and his employment status.

On Jan. 12, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Blanchard.

From there, his case was then submitted to the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force for assistance.

JCSO located Blanchard in Washington County, arrested him, and had him extradited back to Jackson County to await first appearance.

