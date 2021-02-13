LCSO arrests man for illegally possessing firearms, ammunition following traffic stop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition Friday.

22-year-old John Homan II was arrested on three charges of possession of firearm or ammunition by convicted felon.

Earlier this week, a LCSO deputy observed a vehicle driving with an operable taillight and a license plate which could not be viewed.

LCSO conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Homan. While speaking with Homan, a number of firearms were in plain view inside of the vehicle.

Deputies learned that Homan was a convicted felon and Homan consented to a vehicle search.

Upon investigation, LCSO deputies say they located a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber Revolver and several boxes of ammunition.

According to LCSO, Homan was the owner of the vehicle and was aware of the firearms and ammunition inside. The guns and ammunition were seized by LCSO deputies.

Homan was transported to the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.