Sheriff Walt McNeil receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated if eligible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff, Walt McNeil, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of local law enforcement agencies, such as LCSO, the Tallahassee Police Department and the Tallahassee Fire Department began to get vaccinated in December of 2020.

In the post, McNeil encouraged those 65-year-old and older, like him, to make an appointment to get vaccinated.

Sheriff McNeil has now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, as a part of the 65 and older population. He... Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.