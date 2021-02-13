Advertisement

Sheriff Walt McNeil receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated if eligible

Friday, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff, Walt McNeil, received his second dose of the...
Friday, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff, Walt McNeil, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Leon County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff, Walt McNeil, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of local law enforcement agencies, such as LCSO, the Tallahassee Police Department and the Tallahassee Fire Department began to get vaccinated in December of 2020.

In the post, McNeil encouraged those 65-year-old and older, like him, to make an appointment to get vaccinated.

Sheriff McNeil has now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, as a part of the 65 and older population. He...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in response...
‘Reckless and economically harmful’: Sen. Rubio responds to reports of Biden Florida travel ban
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk
The power of social media has granted one 12-year-old’s wish.
‘I felt like a princess’: 12-year-old cancer patient’s dreams come true at St. George Island
Lamborghini
Florida man uses COVID-19 PPP loan to purchase Lamborghini Huracan sports car
The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Keith Street late Thursday...
Tallahassee police respond to Keith Street shooting

Latest News

From “I love you” balloons to heart-shaped chocolate boxes, the Flower Gallery has everything...
Business blooming for Valdosta flower shop ahead of Valentine’s Day
Wednesday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted sex offender checks to ensure...
Liberty County Sheriff’s arrests 5 for drug possession, other various criminal offenses in Sumatra
Florida State University Police have located and identified a man who they say has been...
FSUPD identifies man seen on campus displaying ‘odd’ behavior, issues warrants pending for battery
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man for illegally possessing firearms and...
LCSO arrests man for illegally possessing firearms, ammunition following traffic stop