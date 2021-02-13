Advertisement

Liberty County Sheriff’s arrests 5 for drug possession, other various criminal offenses in Sumatra

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted sex offender checks to ensure compliance of Florida law for all registered sex offender in the county.

After completing these check, LCSO deputies initiated a traffic enforcement detail in targeted areas of the county.

Following traffic stops, 5 people were arrested on a number of various drug violations and criminal offenses, LCSO says.

The following individuals were arrested Wednesday in Sumatra:

Chastity Marie Mckenzie on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Nickolas Tyler Skelly on charges of FTA Warrant, resisting officer without violence

Jeremy Russell Hunter on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

Hamid Jamal Smith on charges of possession schedule 4 substance, violation of probation

Khaled Rezeq Bataineh on a charge of driving while license suspended revoked with knowledge

Alexis Tiara Walker on charges of possession schedule 2 substance, possession schedule 4 substance

