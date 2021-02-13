Advertisement

Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office Interstate team aims to stop drug transportation

The Lowndes County Sheriffs Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team is working hard to stop drugs before they hit the streets. They’re doing so by catching those hauling drugs on I-75.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriffs Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement team is working hard to stop drugs before they hit the streets. They’re doing so by catching those hauling drugs on I-75.

Just this week, they seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

Just this week, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs on I-75.(WALB)

“The majority of people that we catch with drugs are doing a traffic violation,” Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County sheriff, said.

Paulk said his Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team formed when he took office in the 90s.

Because of I-75 running through Florida, big cities and all the way to the northern states, it’s a prime spot for all kinds of busts.

“A lot of them are users, so they leave south Florida somewhere and start smoking a little dope themselves and by then, they are a little oblivious to what speed they’re driving,” Paulk said.

Paulk said to his surprise, those transporting large quantities of drugs are often with someone they don’t know very well.

When his officers start talking to the driver and passenger, Paulk pointed out, their stories don’t match.

Outside the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.
Outside the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.(WALB)

That’s when officers get suspicious. The officers bring in drug detection dogs. If anything is detected, they have the right to search.

Paulk said usually drugs in large quantities go to Atlanta but then, they’ll come back to smaller towns like Valdosta and Albany.

The city serves as a hub.

Paulk said they are doing everything they can to stop the illegal drug trade.

“Well, you know, a lot of people have said you are not really helping Lowndes County. You are helping people in Lowndes County. You know many people in Lowndes have relatives in Atlanta. You are helping people, you are saving lives,” said Paulk.

