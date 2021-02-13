Advertisement

Man arrested in Lowndes Co. armed robbery, other suspects sought

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE PARK, Ga. (WALB) - A man wanted in connection to a Lowndes County armed robbery is now in custody in Gwinnett County.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said they connected 33-year-old Alando Johnson to a Monday robbery at a Dollar General in Lake Park by using fingerprints found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson and others took money and personal items from store employees.

The sheriff’s office also said Johnson was wanted by numerous law enforcement agencies across the southeastern United States.

The over 20 other charges Johnson was sought for include kidnapping and armed robbery, according to Gwinnett County booking reports.

The sheriff’s office said it is working to identify the other suspects in the Lake Park case.

WALB has reached out for a copy of Johnson’s mugshot out of Gwinnett County.

