StarMetro holding virtual transit development plan meeting Wednesday, seeking input from community

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s mass transit service, StarMetro, is inviting City residents to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17, regarding their upcoming transit development plan.

StarMetro is beginning the process to update its 10-year Transit Development Plan, which is a required document that must be updated annually to receive funding from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Currently, the TDP is being developed alongside a Comprehensive Operational Analysis, which focuses more specifically on route performance and rider needs, according to the City.

To allow stakeholders and riders to be hands-on (virtually) in the process, a “Design Your Own Transit System” feature will be launched through an online survey during the Feb. 17 meetings.

A second series of virtual community meetings will be held this April.

Once updated with community feedback, the draft TDP plan is expected to be presented to the Tallahassee City Commission for approval this summer, which is required prior to submission to FDOT, the City says.

Two meeting times Wednesday are available: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Registration is available online at Talgov.com/ThinkTransit.

