Advertisement

Thomas County Schools creates new in-person learning plans, will require return of some students

The Thomas County Board of Education has endorsed a series of proposals recommended by their...
The Thomas County Board of Education has endorsed a series of proposals recommended by their curriculum department to support students and teachers through the second semester of this school year.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Board of Education has endorsed a series of proposals recommended by their curriculum department to support students and teachers through the second semester of this school year.

These proposals, collectively called the “Finish Strong” plan, came following their February meeting.

The plan calls for the return of more students to in-person learning and aims to reduce the number of teachers who have to simultaneously teach both in-person and online classes.

According to TCS, in an effort to give teachers, counselors, and administrators time to plan for these adjustments, three teacher work days have been added to the school calendar.

Additionally, TCS is requiring all students who have been enrolled in online instruction, but are failing two or more classes, to return to in-person instruction on Feb. 24.

However, any students whose doctor recommends that they continue online instruction for health reasons will be permitted to do so.

A four week-long summer school program for students who may not fully recover their academic losses due to the pandemic has also been authorized.

For more information, the school has created a video about the “Finish Strong” program, which can be watched here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in response...
‘Reckless and economically harmful’: Sen. Rubio responds to reports of Biden Florida travel ban
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 12, 2021
LCSO creates program to assist transitioning inmates seeking employment
Observant neighbor thwarts home burglary, says LCSO
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

Latest News

Ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday Sunday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is warning...
GCSO warning residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
A Florida A&M University graduate, Dr. LaToya Myles, has been named director of the Atmospheric...
FAMU alum named director of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ATDD lab
This week, Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, wrote a letter to the New York...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urges New York Stock Exchange to relocate to Florida
February 8, Dollar General on Lakes Boulevard was robbed by several people, the Lowndes County...
1 arrest made following Lake Park Dollar General robbery, other suspects still at large