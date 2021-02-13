Thomas County Schools creates new in-person learning plans, will require return of some students

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Board of Education has endorsed a series of proposals recommended by their curriculum department to support students and teachers through the second semester of this school year.

These proposals, collectively called the “Finish Strong” plan, came following their February meeting.

The plan calls for the return of more students to in-person learning and aims to reduce the number of teachers who have to simultaneously teach both in-person and online classes.

According to TCS, in an effort to give teachers, counselors, and administrators time to plan for these adjustments, three teacher work days have been added to the school calendar.

Additionally, TCS is requiring all students who have been enrolled in online instruction, but are failing two or more classes, to return to in-person instruction on Feb. 24.

However, any students whose doctor recommends that they continue online instruction for health reasons will be permitted to do so.

A four week-long summer school program for students who may not fully recover their academic losses due to the pandemic has also been authorized.

For more information, the school has created a video about the “Finish Strong” program, which can be watched here.

