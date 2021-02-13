We Are all We Need, Omega Lamplighters partner to hold book drive for K-12 students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One organization, led by a Florida A&M graduate student, is looking to get black-authored books to K-12 students living near the 32304 area code.

Her goal is to motivate kids to read while also educating them about the black authors and stories that are available to them.

In order to encourage reading and showcase black authors, Jalaycia Lewis and We Are All We Need, Incorporated wanted to do their part with a book drive.

“reading is knowledge and the acquisition of knowledge opens the door to so many opportunities.”

Jalaycia Lewis is a graduate student at FAMU and an intern with We Are All We Need.

For Black History Month, she wanted to inspire the youth across Leon County.

“Amongst all of the just, things that are going on in society as well as the division, now is the time for us to come together to protect our youth,” Lewis said.

We Are All We Need is partnering with organizations like the Omega Lamplighters, to show the youth there’s more to the world than their communities.

Director of the Omega Lamplighters, Royle King, said, “Through this partnership and through providing these books is that they’ll be introduced to black authors and hopefully fall in love with one and then maybe not necessarily say they’ll be a author but inspire to be more than what they see in our community.”

They’re trying to showcase the importance of giving back.

“Because we all have a responsibility, wherever we are in our class or station to give back and they may not understand that at this point but if we introduce it to them something in this process may stick,” King said. “It’s just amazing seeing a small idea, a vision come into fruition and knowing that it’s not about me it’s not about our organization but it’s about the youth and it’s about you community that we’re going to be impacting in this month,” King added.

Lewis told WCTV that she hopes to continue to encourage the youth that they can be whatever they want to be, and to “just take a page from these books and they’ll see.”

The organization will continue to accept books at the Life Center until the end of the month, and Lewis says they plan to have multiple reading days to read these books to the youth in Leon County.

