Capitol Building to be illuminated in Marjory Stoneman Douglas School colors in remembrance of shooting victims

From Feb. 14-Feb 21, the Florida Capitol Building will be illuminated in Marjory Stoneman...
From Feb. 14-Feb 21, the Florida Capitol Building will be illuminated in Marjory Stoneman Douglas School colors in remembrance of the 17 lives lost during the tragic 2018 shooting at the school.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Feb. 14-Feb 21, the Florida Capitol Building will be illuminated in Marjory Stoneman Douglas School colors in remembrance of the 17 lives lost during the tragic 2018 shooting at the school.

Last last week, the Governor Ron DeSantis released a proclamation in which directed for all U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in remembrance of the lives lost as well.

You can read Gov. DeSantis’ proclamation below:

