Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rain was back Sunday morning as a stalled front to the south of the viewing area and an upper-level disturbance helped to develop it and push it all inland. The rain and isolated thunderstorms will likely stick around most of the area through at least mid afternoon with convection-allowing models continue to hint at the rain clearing out by dusk. Isolated showers are still possible Sunday evening and night with a mostly cloudy sky. The highs Sunday will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. The weather will be calmer Sunday night into Monday morning with only a slight chance of a shower and a Monday morning low in the 50s.

The tranquil conditions will not last as another trough of low pressure aloft moves through the Southwest U.S. and into the Southeast Monday, helping to develop a low pressure system at the surface. The higher low-level winds along with increased moisture will help aid in a low-end threat of stronger to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level-2 threat of severe weather with a risk of damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Highs Monday will be near 70 with rain chances at least 50%.

The cold front associated with the aforementioned low is forecast to clear out by late Monday night and bring brief relief to the Big Bend and South Georgia on Tuesday. Rain chances Tuesday will be near 20% with a mostly- to partly-cloudy sky and highs in the 60s. Lows Wednesday morning should be in the 40s.

The clouds will slowly make a return Wednesday along with rain chances later in the day as another storm system takes shape over the region. There is a good chance of rain Wednesday (50% rain odds) and Thursday (60%) with highs in the 60s Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. Timing differences remain in the long-range models for the late week system, but we could see a remnant shower Friday morning with some clearing late in the day with highs in the lower 60s.

Next Saturday looks to be a lot nicer with highs in the 60s with a sunny sky and a morning low in the lower to mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.