Chin Community protests against Myanmar government at Florida Capitol Building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, hundreds gathered at the Florida State Capitol to protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

The protesters called for change in their home country from abroad.

About 250 people from the Chin Community in Jacksonville, along with countless others across the state, gathered to show support for their loved ones back home.

The Chin state of Burma, officially known as Myanmar is going through a military coup, the third in the country’s history, something protesters don’t want their youth to experience.

“It’s very emotional for me because I don’t want the next generation to go through what I went through and I’m very thankful that we had a chance to be in this country and to have the freedom to express,” said Lily Sung, one of the protestors.

She explained that if she were to try to protest in Myanmar, consequences would be imminent.

“I can talk about it but the people in my country can’t talk about it. They will go to jail if they talk about it and that’s why it’s been very emotional for me,” Sung added.

The group is making sure they remember to speak for their people.

Lian Thum Fanchun, pastor at CBC Church in Jacksonville, who came to Tallahassee for the protest, said, “Being an American citizen, we cannot forget our country. How much they are suffering physically, mentally and politically, they cannot use their human rights.”

The group is fighting to change their government to a democracy, and hoping their demonstration creates awareness.

“So our people are looking for justice, they demand to be a democracy ruling but still the army is still holding the power,” Fanchun added. “So we hoping that through this protest, people in America will know my country, Myanmar or Burma, that there are people that don’t have any rights.”

Some protesters told WCTV that they are optimistic that change will come to their home country of Myanmar, but until it does, they will continue to protest.

