Coast Guard searching for missing Florida kayaker near Destin

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WCTV) - The United States Coast Guard Sector Mobile, along with partner agencies, is actively searching for a missing man in Destin.

The Coast Guard says that 61-year-old David Schink went kayaking Saturday around 2:30 p.m. and has not returned. He departed Norriego Point in a blue and green kayak and was supposed to return Poolside Villas around sunset.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile received the notification at approximately 7:40 p.m. from Schink’s family Norriego Point in a blue and green kayak.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and a black and red life jacket. According to the Coast Guard, Schink does not have a cell phone on him.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

