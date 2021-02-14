Congressman Lawson on Trump impeachment trial results: ‘The Senate got it wrong again’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, Florida Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) released a statement criticizing the Senate’s decision. The evidence to convict Trump on an article of impeachment that he incited Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Rep. Lawson said, was “overwhelming.”

The representative said that it was “clear” that multiple Republican senators decided to “ignore the facts.”

Rep. Lawson’s full statement can be read below:

The Senate got it wrong again. The evidence presented by the House managers was overwhelming to convict former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. No one who saw their presentation can reasonably believe that he is not guilty. It was clear that many Republican senators chose to ignore the facts and already had their minds made up. These senators have remained complicit to his antics since Day 1.

