Advertisement

Congressman Lawson on Trump impeachment trial results: ‘The Senate got it wrong again’

Following the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump resulting in him being...
Following the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump resulting in him being acquitted, Florida Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) released a statement criticizing the Senate’s decision.(GRAYDC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, Florida Congressman Al Lawson (FL-05) released a statement criticizing the Senate’s decision. The evidence to convict Trump on an article of impeachment that he incited Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Rep. Lawson said, was “overwhelming.”

The representative said that it was “clear” that multiple Republican senators decided to “ignore the facts.”

Rep. Lawson’s full statement can be read below:

The Senate got it wrong again. The evidence presented by the House managers was overwhelming to convict former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting a deadly insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. No one who saw their presentation can reasonably believe that he is not guilty. It was clear that many Republican senators chose to ignore the facts and already had their minds made up. These senators have remained complicit to his antics since Day 1.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
Following Saturday’s second impeachment trial where the Senate acquitted former president...
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio votes to acquit Trump, releases statement on impeachment trial results
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, one person died and two children were seriously...
Madison Co. crash kills one, seriously injures two children
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

A threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado exists for Monday afternoon and evening.
Slight risk of severe weather Monday afternoon, evening
The rain was back Valentine's morning, but will it last all day? Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 14
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 14, 2021
St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral
St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral spreads love during Valentine’s Day weekend