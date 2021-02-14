Advertisement

Cooking with Parker Coleman - Cookies & Cream Red Velvet Waffles

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Cookies & Cream Red Velvet Cake Waffles

Ingredients:

1 Box of Red Velvet Cake Mix (and all ingredients as directed on the box- eggs, oil, and water)

1 Package of Oreos

1 Block of cream cheese

1 cup of powder sugar

Oil spray

For the Cookies & Cream Icing:

  • In a bowl mix with an electric mixer softened cream cheese, and powder sugar.
  • In a sandwich bag crush Oreos finely and stir in.
  • If the icing is thick, add a few tablespoons of milk to thin it out.

For the Waffles:

  • Heat waffle maker.
  • Make cake batter as directed on the box.
  • Spray waffle maker with oil spray, and poor about ¼ of a cup of batter onto the center of the waffle maker. Then, add small crumbled pieces of Oreos!
  • Serve waffles warm with cookies and cream icing.

