Cooking with Parker Coleman - Cookies & Cream Red Velvet Waffles
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Ingredients:
1 Box of Red Velvet Cake Mix (and all ingredients as directed on the box- eggs, oil, and water)
1 Package of Oreos
1 Block of cream cheese
1 cup of powder sugar
Oil spray
For the Cookies & Cream Icing:
- In a bowl mix with an electric mixer softened cream cheese, and powder sugar.
- In a sandwich bag crush Oreos finely and stir in.
- If the icing is thick, add a few tablespoons of milk to thin it out.
For the Waffles:
- Heat waffle maker.
- Make cake batter as directed on the box.
- Spray waffle maker with oil spray, and poor about ¼ of a cup of batter onto the center of the waffle maker. Then, add small crumbled pieces of Oreos!
- Serve waffles warm with cookies and cream icing.
