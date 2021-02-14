Advertisement

Florida Sen. Rick Scott on second Trump impeachment trial: ‘A waste of everyone’s time’

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the acquittal of former President Donald Trump, Florida senator, Rick Scott (R-FL) released a statement.

The senator called the impeachment trial “unconstitutional” and stated that “Democrats in Congress” opted to hold it instead of addressing “serious issues facing our nation.”

He Tweeted the statement Saturday and noted the actions that he took “while Democrats attempted to stop the Senate’s work on behalf of the American people.”

Sen. Scott’s full statement can be read below:

The attack on the Capitol we all witnessed on January 6 was horrific and the lawless thugs who are responsible for the disgusting violence we saw do not represent America. They should all be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. However, this week, instead of addressing the serious issues facing our nation, Democrats in Congress put our work for the American people on hold and pushed forward with an unconstitutional impeachment trial. The Democrats’ political theater was better suited for the Kennedy Center than the U.S. Capitol. It was a waste of everyone’s time and tax dollars.

It’s time to get back to work. I am more focused than ever on battling the coronavirus pandemic, addressing our nation’s unsustainable $27 trillion debt, holding our adversaries and the brutal dictators that lead them accountable and finding real solutions that protect DACA and tackle America’s border security problem. I’ll continue fighting to make Washington work and get things done for Florida families.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

