Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man in St. Teresa

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning and did not return.

Frank Shaw left the Bay North area of St. Teresa with his four dogs to go on a run. As of around 2:15 p.m., Shaw has not returned home.

FCSO says that he did not take a phone with him on his run. According to FCSO, Shaw is in “great health.”

Anyone with any information regarding Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (850)-670-8500.

