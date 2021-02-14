Advertisement

Lovell Engineering Associates donates FasTrak Elevated Track to VMS engineering class

Valdosta Middle School’s engineering class has received a donation from Lovell Engineering...
Valdosta Middle School’s engineering class has received a donation from Lovell Engineering Associates.(Valdosta City Schools Foundation)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta Middle School’s engineering class has received a donation from Lovell Engineering Associates.

VMS says that President at Lovell Engineering Associates, Jeff Lovell, purchased a FasTrak Elevated Track and starting system for the class, which they received Friday.

In honor of the company, the class named the track the “Lovell Motorsport Speedway.”

The FasTrak Elevated Track will assist these students in completing the course’s “dragster design challenge.”

VMS will provide updates on when the racing will begin.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
Following Saturday’s second impeachment trial where the Senate acquitted former president...
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio votes to acquit Trump, releases statement on impeachment trial results
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, one person died and two children were seriously...
Madison Co. crash kills one, seriously injures two children
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man in St. Teresa
Following the acquittal of former President Donald Trump, Florida senator, Rick Scott (R-FL)...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott on second Trump impeachment trial: ‘A waste of everyone’s time’
Tallahassee’s Colonel Bruce J. Host was appointed Director of the Florida Selective Service...
Tallahassee’s Colonel Bruce Host appointed as Director or Florida Selective Service System
Wednesday, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile...
Rebuild Florida hosting mobile Rebuild Florida application event in Crawfordville