Lovell Engineering Associates donates FasTrak Elevated Track to VMS engineering class

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta Middle School’s engineering class has received a donation from Lovell Engineering Associates.

VMS says that President at Lovell Engineering Associates, Jeff Lovell, purchased a FasTrak Elevated Track and starting system for the class, which they received Friday.

In honor of the company, the class named the track the “Lovell Motorsport Speedway.”

The FasTrak Elevated Track will assist these students in completing the course’s “dragster design challenge.”

VMS will provide updates on when the racing will begin.

