Lowndes County Schools: 12 students, 3 employees isolated due to positive COVID-19 tests

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In their most recent COVID-19 case update for the week of Feb 5-Feb. 11, Lowndes County Schools says that 12 students and three employees in their district have been isolated due to positive COVID-19 test results.

According to LCS, 78 students total have been quarantined this past week due to possible exposure to the virus.

6 employees have also been quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.

For the past seven days, LCS positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .125% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the DOPH, of .097 %, according to LCS.

