Madison Co. crash kills one, seriously injures two children

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, one person died and two children were seriously...
According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, one person died and two children were seriously hurt following a Madison county crash.(AP)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An SUV collided with a semi truck Saturday afternoon, killing one and seriously injuring two young children.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 150 and State Road 153 in Madison County.

The driver of a SUV stopped at the stop sign as he approached SR 53, and then moved in front of the path of a truck heading northbound.

All four people inside the SUV were taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where a 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Two more passengers, girls ages six and eight, suffered serious injures from the crash. All of those inside the SUV are Greenville, Fla., residents, according to FHP.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, per FHP.

