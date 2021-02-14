Advertisement

Rebuild Florida hosting mobile Rebuild Florida application event in Crawfordville

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile application event to provide an opportunity for local homeowners with damage from Hurricane Michael to begin applications for housing repair assistance.

Rebuild Florida for Hurricane Michael is a partnership of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that serves multiple counties in the Florida panhandle in providing assistance with long-term housing recovery following the 2018 Hurricane Michael.

The mobile event will take place Feb. 17 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library located at 4330 Crawfordville Highway.

Rebuild Florida team members will be on site to assist at the event.

The Rebuild Florida application event is open to homeowners who are interested in applying for assistance to repair, rebuild or replace their Hurricane Michael-damaged homes, and no appointment is necessary.

You can find a list of documents to bring to the application event, here.

