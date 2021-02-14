Advertisement

Slight risk of severe weather Monday afternoon, evening

A threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado exists for Monday afternoon and evening.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There is a low-grade chance of thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as another storm system passes through the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the viewing area under a level 2 (slight) threat of severe weather for Monday. The SPC’s severe weather forecast scale ranges from 1 (marginal) to 5 (high).

WEATHER SETUP: A large mid- and upper-level trough of low pressure was bringing snow across part of the Midwest and Rocky Mountains Sunday morning. That trough is forecast to continue its eastward movement and amplify over Texas by Monday morning. The lift ahead of the trough will help develop a surface low over the western Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning and march northeastward toward western Florida Panhandle by the end of the day.

ELEMENTS: A warm front is forecast to lift northward by noon Monday and bring warm and humid air back to the area, helping to create buoyancy. Meanwhile, the trough and strengthening low will help to bring faster low-level winds. These higher winds will help to create low-level wind shear that can help enhance thunderstorms and add enough “spin” to them. There also may be enough convective energy to give the thunderstorms some potency. With the wind shear, energy and lift, these factors will create an environment for stronger to isolated severe thunderstorms.

Model depiction of surface low and rain valid for late Monday afternoon.
Model depiction of surface low and rain valid for late Monday afternoon.(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

LIMITING FACTORS: How much warm air can return to the area before the expected squall line enters the Big Bend and South Georgia. The longer it takes for the warm front to pass on Monday, the less moisture to move in to aid thunderstorm development. Also, convective energy is not forecast to be very high - especially after sunset Monday.

TIMING: Convection-allowing forecast model runs from Sunday morning were showing a squall line approaching the Apalachicola and Chattahoochee rivers between mid to late afternoon Monday, and nearing Tallahassee and Cairo late afternoon/early evening. For locations such as Valdosta and Perry, the models have the line entering those locations early to late evening (between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.).

Be sure to download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to receive updates and weather alerts. Also, have a NOAA Weather Radio as a secondary method of receiving severe weather warnings (click here to read more on receiving watches and warnings). The Pinpoint Weather Team will also provide updates on air and online.

