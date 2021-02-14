St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral spreads love during Valentine’s Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -You can find everything you love this Valentine’s Day weekend at Saint Peter’s Anglican Cathedral.

Located in north Tallahassee, the cathedral is as beautiful outside as it is inside.

“It’s a really unique and beautiful space that we get to worship in here,” said Father Marcus Kaiser, the dean director of St. Peter’s Anglican Cathedral.

“It was built about 5 years ago and the neat thing about it’s effectively built as a church that could have existed in 1221 or 2021,” he said.

From the stain glassed windows, to a gentle slope of seating, and the two alters which Father Marcus says are typical of a European cathedral.

Just downstairs of the pew, a unique bookstore with lots to offer.

“I’m told its one of the few remaining Christian bookstores in Tallahassee so we are excited to have that,” said Father Marcus.

This Valentine’s Day weekend, St. Peter’s is holding a special clearance sale to find the perfect gift for you and your loved one.

“All sorts of devotional material, we have some Christian books that aren’t devotional in nature, we have fiction and there’s also jewelry,” said Father Marcus.

As many are holding on to their faith to get them through the pandemic, Father Marcus says Saint Peter’s is a place of love that anyone can call home.

“It’s tough and the one thing in this time we just hold onto is that God doesn’t change,” he said.

Saint Peter’s Anglican Church bookstore is open:

Sunday from 10 AM – 1:30 PM

Tuesday from 10 AM – 3:00 PM

Wednesday from 10 AM – 6 PM

Thursday from 10 AM – 3 PM.

They will also be hosting Ash Wednesday services this upcoming Wednesday.

If anyone is interested in stopping by, Father Marcus says they will doing an imposition of ashes at 7 AM, noon, and 7 PM.

Saint Peter’s also offers virtual services which can be watched on their YouTube channel or their Facebook page.

