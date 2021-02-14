Tallahassee’s Colonel Bruce Host appointed as Director or Florida Selective Service System

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Colonel Bruce J. Host was appointed Director of the Florida Selective Service System Saturday.

Host is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran of 22 years, former Leon County Commissioner, and founder of the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame and founder of the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Society, Inc.

Host graduated from National War College and has a Master’s Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University.

In this role, Host will represent the Governor and the Selective Service Director regarding agency matters in Florida.

