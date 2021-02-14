Woman wants apology after Tom Brady trophy toss

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (CNN Newsource) - A Florida woman wants an apology from Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, for what he did with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl.

“I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father and it’s such an honor and i know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s and it takes a lot of work, a lot hard work, a lot of hours go into it. it really upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” said Lorraine Grohs.

Grohs’ father, Greg Grohs, was the master silversmith at Tiffany and Company that crafted the world-famous Vince Lombardi trophy back in 1967 until his retirement in 1994.

Grohs tell us she’s upset, because she knows all the hard work that goes into making this coveted trophy awed by the world

“I didn’t sleep for the past 2 nights because i was that upset because i know the passion that goes into this trophy and know how my dad and all his fellow silversmiths are so proud to make this. I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at tiffany’s. my father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand, there is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy chiseling it and the ball is hand-formed as base is as well.”

Grohs says she’s not a football fan, and doesn’t pay much attention to the game but she watches it to the end for one specific reason

“I only watch the game to watch the trophy come out. I like to see all the owners and the football players just hold it up with such pride and hold it up and show everybody and i get goosebumps like right now I’m getting goosebumps like right now I’m getting goosebumps from it I’m very proud,” Grohs said.

Tonight, Grohs has one message for the seven time Super Bowl champion.

“This has nothing to do with your athletic ability whatsoever it has everything to do with disrespecting a highly coveted trophy that a lot of work goes into by all the other silversmiths and all the other team players. I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans the other team players.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.