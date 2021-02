BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says no injuries were reported after a tree fell onto a truck on Russ Street during severe weather on Monday.

BPS says the tree also caused power outages and blocked sections of the street.

Afternoon storms rolled through Bainbridge on Monday bringing heavy wind and rainfall...enough to knock down a tree on... Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Monday, February 15, 2021

