Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.(Source: Facebook/MSPCA-Angell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home
Following Saturday’s second impeachment trial where the Senate acquitted former president...
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio votes to acquit Trump, releases statement on impeachment trial results

Latest News

A closer look at Alabama's efforts to get coronavirus vaccines to rural and urban areas in the...
New US COVID variants increase pressure to vaccinate people
There is a low-grade chance of thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as...
Slight risk of severe weather Monday afternoon, evening
Even though the impeachment trial is over, former President Donald Trump is still facing legal...
Trump faces more legal jeopardy
Border apprehensions have increased since January.
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse