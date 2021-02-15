“Chase your dreams:” Custom Kreations by Kennedy sparks new generation of entrepreneurs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee entrepreneur is proving you’re never too young to follow your dreams.

Custom Kreations by Kennedy is a local candle business beginning to spark new growth in Tallahassee.

The company was started by Kennedy Davis.

Davis is 12 years old.

“I would have little candy shops or sell lemonade in my neighborhood, and my neighborhood friends would come and support it,” Davis said. “But I wanted to do something that, not just the people in my neighborhood could enjoy.”

The young entrepeneur says she’s known her life she wanted to start her own business.

When her father bought her a candle making kit, that dream started to become a reality.

“You want to support your children in whatever is is they want to do. Of course I knew that she was going to be good at everything she does,” said mother Tamara Davis. “But she says, I want to do this candle business and I’m thinking okay, here’s another venture. And I never totally expected it to take off.”

With some help from mom, the Davis’ hand pour and hand design every candle, now coming in several fragrances and holiday specials.

Their inventory is stocked on the company website, but now the candles can also be found at each RedEye Coffee locations.

“The opportunity to be of any help or assistance to any young girl or young woman in this journey, it’s just my way of giving back,” said owner Barby Moro.

Moro met Kennedy and Tamara at a craft fair where both businesses had a table. She says, she knew she wanted to support her and her business.

Moro was a founder of the Girls Can Do Anything program at The Oasis Center. They started a project called Girls Mean Business in which they helped girls like Kennedy get a glimpse in to the business world.

“We introduced young girls to female business leaders within the community, and even helped them start their own little mini businesses throughout the week,” Moro said. “So this just very much feeds my educator heart.”

Moro added that Custom Kreations is the first of a larger effort for RedEye to support the produces of other local businesses.

As a proud mom, Tamara says she hopes her daughter’s dream can help spark other kids to follow theirs.

“I think it’s just an inspiration to other little girls that are just like Kennedy, and boys, that you can jump in there and do whatever it is you want to do,” Tamara said. “Chase your dreams.”

Custom Kreations candles can be purchased at RedEye Coffee, as well as through the company website.

