Florida governor, house speaker look to protect online privacy

A national conversation has arisen in recent weeks about the role of social media in our civic and political life. This has been largely sparked by President Donald Trump’s removal from Twitter -- with the company citing violations in community standards, along with fears that the President’s rhetoric could incite further violence following the takeover of the U.S. Capitol last week.(CNN)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The governor and house speaker unveiled legislation on Monday aimed at cracking down on big tech company’s use of user data.

The legislation would require companies to explicitly tell users what data they plan to use and what they will use it for.

It would also require Florida residents be offered the option of opting-out of data sharing practices without facing consequences or being prohibited from using platforms.

Governor Ron DeSantis says if the bill becomes law, it will impact every Floridian who uses technology.

“So the heads-they-win-tails-Floridians-lose relationship with big tech needs to end. We’re going to shift the balance of power back to consumers and away from big tech because Floridians are no longer going to be dictated to by those big tech companies,” said DeSantis.

The bill is the second piece of legislation in an effort to crackdown on big tech.

Like the deplatforming bill announced earlier this year, the Attorney General and users would be allowed to sue big tech companies that fail to comply with the proposed privacy requirements.

