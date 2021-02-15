Advertisement

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Denver Broncos NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check.

There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death.

Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday.

Deputies tracked him down to a hotel in Brandon two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.

Jackson was then found dead Monday morning in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38,...

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

