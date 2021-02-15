Gadsden County to provide free internet access for up to 25,000 residents

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners says it has purchased 25,000 WiFi mobile hotspots to ensure county residents who may not have internet can now get connected.

The board bought the mobile hotspots from Figgers Communication, which will host socially distant drive-throughs to provide routers to those who need them beginning Wednesday.

Eligible residents will get a new WiFi hotspot device, three months of 4G LTE internet service and 24/7 customer service, the press release says.

For more information on how to sign up for WiFi access, visit GetConnectedGadsdenCounty.com.

CONTACTLESS DRIVE-THROUGH LOCATIONS AND HOURS

Wednesday, Feb. 17 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Quincy Goodwill Career Training Plaza, 1503 W. Jefferson St.

Saturday, Feb. 20 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Quincy Tanyard Creek Park, 20 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Sunday, Feb. 21 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Midway Eugene Lamb Jr. Recreational Center, 420 Palmer Road



