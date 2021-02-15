Advertisement

Liquor to go could stick around after COVID

(Source: WBRC)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Floridians have enjoyed the ability to order for delivery or take alcohol to go from restraints for nearly a year, thanks to executive action by the governor signed in an effort to help restaurants navigate the pandemic.

Now, legislation filed in the State Capitol would make the change permanent.

Carol Dover, with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, says the extra sales kept many restaurants afloat in 2020 and the legislation would be another tool in the toolbox for businesses as they look to recover.

“Our industry has now gone almost a year with allowing to have alcohol to go. It’s worked. It’s helped people stay alive. It has helped people have a job. Don’t take it away. No sense in going backwards,” said Dover.

The bill would also allow restaurants to send customers home with opened bottles of wine if they don’t finish the whole thing while dining in.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

