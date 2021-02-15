Advertisement

NC GOP to vote on censuring Burr after impeachment vote

FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(Al Drago/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party is expected to vote Monday on whether to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Party spokesman Tim Wigginton told multiple news outlets Sunday that the group’s central committee would meet for the vote Monday night.

Burr is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” Burr initially voted against the trial’s constitutionality, but said he resolved to be an “impartial juror” once the full Senate decided to proceed.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement Saturday that Burr’s vote to convict “in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing.”

Burr said in a statement after the trial that Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Burr stated Saturday. “Therefore, I have voted to convict.”

Ultimately, Trump was acquitted of the charge because the 57-43 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home
Following Saturday’s second impeachment trial where the Senate acquitted former president...
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio votes to acquit Trump, releases statement on impeachment trial results

Latest News

There is a low-grade chance of thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as...
Slight risk of severe weather Monday afternoon, evening
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Activists fear Biden’s commitment to higher minimum wage
The ground at the Alamo is covered in snow,
Snow at the Alamo
What’s Brewing? Feb. 15, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 15, 2021