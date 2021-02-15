NWS reported “extremely dangerous tornado” on ground in South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has reported an “extremely dangerous tornado” on the ground in just east of Damascus, Ga. Monday afternoon, injuring at least one person. The tornado warning expired at around 5 p.m. Monday.

4:45pm ET | Extremely dangerous tornado on the ground just northeast of Damascus. Seek shelter NOW if you are in the Tornado Warning. We've upgraded this to a considerable tag and the TDS (circled area) indicates the tornado is on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ZDCmwZBh9k — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) February 15, 2021

There was one report of an injury near Damascus, according to a report relayed to the National Weather Service by an emergency manager. There was “significant” damage to a double-wide mobile home and damage to a single-family home near Damascus, according to the storm report.

Images from a viewer show trees snapped along with homes damaged or destroyed.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to Damascus for more.

