NWS reported “extremely dangerous tornado” on ground in South Georgia
Storm damage in the Damascus area
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has reported an “extremely dangerous tornado” on the ground in just east of Damascus, Ga. Monday afternoon, injuring at least one person. The tornado warning expired at around 5 p.m. Monday.
There was one report of an injury near Damascus, according to a report relayed to the National Weather Service by an emergency manager. There was “significant” damage to a double-wide mobile home and damage to a single-family home near Damascus, according to the storm report.
Images from a viewer show trees snapped along with homes damaged or destroyed.
This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to Damascus for more.
