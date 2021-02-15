Advertisement

Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers...
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.(Richard Madelo/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration wants considerably more U.S. military aid in exchange for not abrogating a key security pact with Washington.

The official rejected criticism that the blunt demand resembled extortion.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says the Philippines has received much less security assistance from the U.S. than Pakistan and other countries despite Manila’s long treaty alliance with Washington.

Roque did not specify how much more the U.S. should provide in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Duterte said in a speech last week that if the U.S. wants to retain the military agreement, which he ordered abrogated in February last year, “they have to pay.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Friday that he will leave the Supreme Court of Georgia,...
Chief Justice Melton to leave Georgia Supreme Court
Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), wrote a letter to Congress urging them to join him...
‘It’s disastrous for American families’: Sen. Rick Scott urges Congress members to address U.S. debt
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went on a run Sunday morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds missing man
Family members found 12-year-old David Mack dead in the woods near their Atlanta home the day...
Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home
Following Saturday’s second impeachment trial where the Senate acquitted former president...
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio votes to acquit Trump, releases statement on impeachment trial results

Latest News

There is a low-grade chance of thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes as...
Slight risk of severe weather Monday afternoon, evening
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Activists fear Biden’s commitment to higher minimum wage
The ground at the Alamo is covered in snow,
Snow at the Alamo
What’s Brewing? Feb. 15, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 15, 2021