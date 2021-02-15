TFD reports early morning fires at West Tennessee St. Domino’s, home on Cottage Wood Trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to fires at a Domino’s Pizza restaurant and a home on Cottage Wood Trail early Monday morning.

At about 3:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Domino’s at 1528 West Tennessee St., and they found smoke and fire showing from the restaurant.

“Crews forced entry and worked quickly to extinguish the fire to minimize the extensive damage,” the press release says.

TFD units were sent to a house fire on Cottage Wood Trail at around 4:30 a.m., the department says. Firefighters noticed heavy smoke and fire from the back of the house when they arrived in the area. Crews managed to put out the fire quickly and keep the most severe damage to mostly one room of the house.

Damages in that fire are estimated to be roughly $25,000, TFD says.

The Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS and City of Tallahassee Utilities all helped TFD at both scenes.

